Cirtec Medical LLC, a leading provider of design and contract manufacturing services for active implants and minimally invasive surgical devices, has announced they will expand their 54,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, MN, a suburb of Minneapolis.

The expansion, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year, includes additional cleanroom space, new office areas, engineering labs and additional engineering resources. The new space will provide an increase to the company’s manufacturing capacity for precision machining and medical device assembly.

“We are very excited about the expansion to our Brooklyn Park facility,” said Brian Highley, Cirtec’s CEO. “Not only does it provide the additional capacity we need to meet the needs of our growing customer base, but also enables us to create a center of excellence for neurostimulation leads and low-volume, high-mix minimally invasive surgical device assembly.”

This expansion comes less than a year after the opening of Cirtec’s 38,000 sq. ft. facility in Enfield, CT. The additional space will allow the company to expand its production line transfer capabilities while utilizing LEAN manufacturing practices to continually improve product quality and reduce production costs.

About Cirtec Medical

For over 25 years, Cirtec has been providing design, development, precision manufacturing, and product transfer services to the medical device industry. With facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN; Enfield, CT; and Los Gatos, CA, the company specializes in outsourcing solutions for active implantable devices in the areas of neuromodulation & neurostimulation, drug delivery, cardiac rhythm management, ventricular assist, and minimally invasive surgical devices.