Informz, Inc., was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. The Top Company Cultures list has placed Informz as 34th in the medium-sized company category. Informz is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

“We take great pride in our people and culture and are truly honored to be recognized as having one of the best company cultures in America by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ,” said Joe Tyler, CEO of Informz. “Building a great company culture takes hard work and dedication to fostering an environment of continuous feedback, creating a sense of community, and collaborating towards a common goal of driving great results for our customers.”

Informz cultivates a fun, professional, and friendly environment where employees are passionate about the Informz mission: to turn all clients into Superfans. With bagel Mondays and pizza Fridays, monthly parties, employee recognition programs, annual two-on-one meetings with CEO Joe Tyler and COO Terry Nawrot, and a comprehensive benefits program, employee satisfaction is a top priority for senior management.

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively— is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

