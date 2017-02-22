They serve as great examples of what’s possible through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to recognize them

On Tuesday, March 7, Girls Inc. will salute six Honorees at the 2017 Girls Inc. New York Luncheon – Celebrating Women of Achievement whose leadership and success have increased opportunities for girls and women and inspired them to strong, smart, and bold.

The honorees are:

The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton

2017 Champion for Girls

Lisa Blau

Angel Investor

Annie Ford Danielson and Maggie Ford Danielson

Global Beauty Authorities

Benefit Cosmetics

Shaun Robinson

President

S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for Girls

Barry Sternlicht

Chairman & CEO

Starwood Capital Group

Corporate Vision Award

Lockheed Martin

Accepted by Lorraine M. Martin

Deputy Executive Vice President

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems

“This year’s group of Honorees are trailblazers in their own right and have made lasting contributions in public service, business, television, and philanthropy,” said Judy Vredenburgh, President and CEO of Girls Inc. “They serve as great examples of what’s possible through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. We are thrilled to recognize them.”

Secretary Clinton will deliver the keynote speech and accept the 2017 Girls Inc. Champion for Girl Award for her life-long commitment to advocating on behalf of girls and women. The event is chaired by Suna Said Maslin, Founder & CEO of Nimal Capital, LLC and Kim M. Sharan, Founder & CEO of Kim M. Sharan, LLC. The event is hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, Anchor, 20/20 and ABC News.

Held at the New York Marriott Marquis, the Girls Inc. New York Luncheon brings together over 1,000 committed supporters to celebrate distinguished Honorees and Girls Inc. National Scholars who share personal stories of overcoming challenges. The event raises funds to support Girls Inc. in delivering life-changing programming and opportunities for girls in the United States and Canada.

Event Details:

Girls Inc. New York Luncheon – Celebrating Women of Achievement

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The New York Marriott Marquis

Broadway Ballroom

1535 Broadway (between 45th and 46th Streets)

New York, New York 10036

Reception: 11:15 a.m

Luncheon: 12:00 p.m

Host Committee:

J.T. (Ted) Childs Jr.

Taj Clayton

Lori Dickerson Fouché

Melanie Gray

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

Peige Katz

Cate Luzio

Regina Montoya

Yvette Ostolaza

Sally Phipps

Shaiza Rizabi

Joyce M. Roché

Isabelle B. Silverman

Mona Sinha

Lucy Sorrentini

Tara Stacom

Ellen Stafford-Sigg

Julie Greiner Weiser

Nanar Yoseloff

**Interviews and photos are available during the reception only. Please RSVP to Tieler Giles at information provided.**