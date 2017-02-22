Nexus Direct Adds New Clients in Ireland

We’re so pleased to be able to partner with these three terrific organisations to advance their missions, said Suzanne Cole Nowers, CEO of Nexus Direct.

Nexus Direct, an international, full-service direct marketing agency announced three new clients in Ireland — part of an expanding global client base in Europe. The three new clients — two Irish affiliates of international nonprofits and one of Ireland’s largest charities — have all hired Nexus Direct for their proven track record of developing and implementing successful direct marketing campaigns.

Irish Red Cross, providing humanitarian support and community services to the most vulnerable at home and abroad;

UNICEF Ireland, the world’s leading organisation for children in over 190 countries; and

Saint John of God, which supports more than 8,000 children and adults with a range of disabilities.

“We’re so pleased to be able to partner with these three terrific organisations to advance their missions,” said Suzanne Cole Nowers, CEO of Nexus Direct. “Our growing international footprint brings new perspectives and fresh thinking to all of our clients — in Ireland, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, as well as the United States."

Nexus Direct also became a corporate partner of the Charities Institute Ireland, which works to build a vibrant independent charity sector that attracts increased funding support to deliver positive, tangible social change in Ireland. “We are looking forward to sharing learning and knowledge that will help charities across Ireland increase both income and impact,” said Adam Sach, Business Development Manager of Nexus Direct Ireland.

