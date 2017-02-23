Jones & Bartlett Learning Announces New Partnership with ACNM

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with ACNM to create a product that will benefit the midwifery community and help students take that next step in their careers.” - Teresa Reilly, Acquisitions Editor, Jones & Bartlett Learning

Today, Jones & Bartlett Learning announced a new partnership with the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) to publish Midwifery & Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Certification Review Guide, Fourth Edition by Beth M. Kelsey and Jamille Nagtalon-Ramos. The reference, due out in May 2017, is a comprehensive review designed to help student midwives and women’s health nurse practitioners prepare for certification exams.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with ACNM to create a product that will benefit the midwifery community and help students take that next step in their careers.” - Teresa Reilly, Acquisitions Editor, Jones & Bartlett Learning

Based on the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB) and the National Certification Corporation (NCC) test blueprints, Midwifery & Women's Health Nurse Practitioner Certification Review Guide, Fourth Edition contains nearly 1,000 questions with answers and rationales representing those found on the exams. The Fourth Edition includes a new chapter on well woman care: menopause and older women.

“Written and reviewed by experts in the fields of midwifery and women's health, this resource provides a comprehensive review that students will find invaluable as they prepare for the certification exam. Students using this resource will gain a boost in knowledge and confidence, and program faculty will want to recommend this resource that is well-aligned with the standards and competencies necessary for professional practice.” - Kate Woeber, CNM, MPH, Clinical Instructor, Emory University

Each new print copy includes Navigate 2 Preferred Access, which unlocks a comprehensive and interactive eBook, and Navigate 2 TestPrep.

About Jones & Bartlett Learning

Jones & Bartlett Learning is a world-leading provider of instructional, assessment, and learning-performance management solutions for the secondary education, post-secondary education, and professional markets. Jones & Bartlett Learning develops educational programs and services that improve learning outcomes and enhance student achievement by combining authoritative content written by respected authors with innovative, proven, and engaging technology applications that meet the diverse needs of today's instructors, students, and professionals. For more information on Jones & Bartlett Learning, visit http://www.jblearning.com.

About ACNM

ACNM is the professional association that represents the United States’ nearly 12,000 certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs). ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research. With roots dating to 1929, their members are primary care providers for women throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health. ACNM provides research, administers and promotes continuing education programs, establishes clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care. For more information on ACNM, visit http://www.midwife.org.