Media monitoring leader Mention is using Webhose.io data feeds as an integral part of its new Mention Enterprise offering. The Webhose.io service allows Mention to efficiently scale its comprehensive coverage of news, blogs, and online discussions while delivering highly granular and up-to-the-minute results on-demand.

Integrating Webhose.io’s highly granular data lets Mention aggregate reports and analyze conversations around any keyword. This empowers Mention customers to understand which countries and media sources are dominating the conversation as their stories break and go viral.

Mention’s new Insights dashboard ensures comprehensive coverage, up-to-the-minute latency, and highly granular filtering capabilities including source, social signals, activity levels, and much more – all powered by Webhose.io’s web data feeds.

Mention enables enterprise customers to tap into historical data dating 30 days back using Boolean search parameters.

The two companies collaborated on a recent study that shows the United States is the top country leading the discussion of the term “big data,” with 63% share followed by India with 7.6% and the United Kingdom with 6.2%. Most media coverage of “big data” comes from news media sources (55%) and followed by Twitter (28%) and blogs (15%).

“Mention Enterprise sets the bar high when it comes to data quality,” said Matthieu Vaxelaire, CEO of Mention. “Webhose.io has delivered unprecedented results, meeting every conceivable KPI including superior source coverage, up-to-the-minute live data latency, and incredible responsiveness to ongoing data integration requests.”

Mention supports more than 650,000 customers and is adding 10,000 new registrations per month. The company’s enterprise edition was launched in May 2016 and has been recognized as the first business intelligence tool powered entirely by online data. Building on Mention’s success with real-time media alerts, the company’s enterprise offering is leading a new category of digital-first business intelligence solutions.

“We are proud to support Mention as it ramps up enterprise-class data consumption,” said Ran Geva, CEO of Webhose.io. “Mention is a great case study in the disruptive impact web data consumption can have to accelerate business growth.”

About Mention

Headquartered in Paris since 2012, Mention was founded with a simple mission: To help people discover who’s talking about them online and what they’re saying. Focused on providing tailored monitoring solutions to businesses worldwide, the service makes it easy to track social media, blogs, forums, and the web in real time - anytime and anywhere. Mention is funded by eFounders, Point9, and Alven Capital.

About Webhose.io

Webhose.io provides on-demand access to web data feeds anyone can consume. We empower you to build, launch, and scale data-driven operations as you grow -- whether you’re an entrepreneur, a researcher, or an executive at a Fortune 500 company. Developers get free access to the same web data feeds that power our growing customer base of global media analytics and monitoring leaders. Every web data feed is optimized to deliver up-to-the-minute coverage of a specific content domain, such as news, blogs, online discussions, and more. Just define your filters so you can focus on what you do best.

