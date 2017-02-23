2017 Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award for South Dade Toyota We'd like to congratulate South Dade Toyota and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners

South Dade Toyota has been awarded a 2017 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world's leading car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer service.

Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car dealers based on their PowerScore™, as well as top independent and Canadian dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain an average PowerScore™ rating of 4.0 out of 5.0. The PowerScore™ is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.

​​"We'd like to congratulate South Dade Toyota and all of our Consumer Satisfaction Award winners," said DealerRater CEO Gary Tucker. "DealerRater's extensive review database allows shoppers to identify dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it's clear that South Dade Toyota is hitting the mark in the U.S."

South Dade Toyota has achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide. Online shoppers visiting South Dade Toyota's dealer page will find a "2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner" badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high quality dealership.

​​

DealerRater features more than three million dealer reviews, and has an audience reach of more than 40 million car shoppers. "Thousands of dealers across the U.S. and Canada compete every year to win our coveted Dealer of the Year award," says Tucker. "The Consumer Satisfaction Award is one way for today's shoppers to instantly recognize quality customer service regardless of brand or region."