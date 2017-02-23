Ted's expertise in data center operations will be instrumental as we help additional data center owners reduce their costs, maintain uptime and afford scalability.

BSC FM, a facilities management services provider exclusively for data centers, has added Ted Martin as regional vice president of operations. In his new role, Martin oversees day-to-day operations and BCS FM team members. He focuses on maximizing capacity, maintaining resiliency and optimizing efficiency for BCS FM clients in seven states.

Martin has more than 20 years of experience in data center operations management. Prior to joining BCS FM, Martin was the facility director of Aligned Data Centers where he built and led a diverse team of specialists in security, logistics, customer service, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. Martin also spent six years as vice president of technical operations at Digital Realty Trust, where he managed a team responsible for 51 data center properties and staff across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, consisting of 9.3 million rentable sq. ft. and 1.1. million sq. ft. of raised floor space.

BCS FM’s services mix includes 7x24 facilities operations–mechanical, electrical, plumbing; onsite physical security, security and compliance guidance; and IT operations–rack, stack, cabling and more. BCS FM self-performs eighty percent of all services, offers industry-leading Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and guarantees customer savings of up to 20 percent. The company also offers facility management training and consulting programs for data center owners and operators.

“Our client base has grown consistently in our first year of business and adding Ted is part of our strategy to continue providing best in class services that meet the unique needs of data center owners and operators,” said Danny Crocker, chief executive officer – BCS FM. “His expertise in data center operations will be instrumental as we help additional data center owners reduce their costs, maintain uptime and afford scalability.”

With customers in the Northeast, Midwest, Southwest and on the West Coast, BCS FM currently manages 510,000 sq. ft. of data center space. Customers include a wireless telecommunications company, one of the world’s largest digital information providers, a global automobile manufacturer, a wholesale data center company, and more.

About BCS FM

BCS (FM) is an independent integrated facility management firm that provides innovative solutions to critical environments. Founded in 2016 by a critical facilities management expert who has managed more than 44 million square feet of Tier 1-4 data center space, BCS (FM) has an industry-leading and proven model that not only bridges the gap between IT and Facilities but also reduces risk, is more efficient, and cuts margin stacking. For more information, visit bcsfmsolutions.com, call 903.204.2641 or follow us on Twitter @BCS_FMSolutions and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bcs-fm.