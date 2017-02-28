L. Edward Peacock, a devoted writer and author, has completed his new book” The 38th Year” a potent and gripping saga about an ancient curse, death of loved ones, the music industry and the criminal underworld that is involved in that industry. Read along as the main character, James Farnsworth Jr. finds out he has inherited a dangerous gift and that gift may keep he and his dead grandfather’s soul from going to hell.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, L. Edward Peacock’s mesmerizing tale follows James Farnsworth Jr., the soul witness to a supernatural event when he was a child. Young James had the insight to internalize the event because, he found it hard to believe it himself. He knew the difficulty of trying to convince someone else of the strange event and possible ridicule.

Now a seasoned grown man, James Jr. is feeling more than a lion’s share of what the pressures of life can put on a man. He has lost his father and his grandfather, their deaths were a mere six months apart from each other. Due to the death of his father, James Jr.is at the helm of Red Sand Production studio that was started by his father James Senior. Now Red Sand Production studio is seeing its second blush of success with an upcoming group, has come to the attention of a mob boss bent on acquiring the business one way or another. James Jr. refused the sizeable offer from the mobster. A warning of imminent danger would come from an unexpected source, a stray dog in the company parking lot.

This would be the second time that James actually heard a dog speak to him. James began to question his own sanity because he was also having conversations with his dead grandfather in his dreams. His grandfather is hinting to James that an event is to happen on his thirty eighth birthday. Only James’s grandmother knows what is in store for James Jr., she knows that James Jr. inherited something aside than the Farnsworth family name.

Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase“The 38th Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.