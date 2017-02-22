The Libman Company, an American manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, has donated over four thousand of its products to 83 non-profit organizations across the country including 46 Pets for the Elderly partner animal shelters, all the American Cancer Society’s 36 Hope Lodges, and the Eastern Illinois Food Bank. The donation is just one of many the company makes throughout the year to charities and non-profit organizations that can benefit from the company’s many cleaning products.

“We are extremely grateful to Libman for their generous donation to our participating shelters. Of course, it is critical to keep the shelters clean for the health and well-being of the animals, staff and visitors and we value Libman’s generosity,” said Susan Kurowski, executive director at the Pets for the Elderly Foundation.

“We are so grateful to Libman for providing this generous donation,” said Susan Brinkley, director, Hope Lodge Expansion & Operations. There is never a charge to the patient to stay at one of the Society’s Lodges but it does take resources to keep the Lodges operating and donations like Libman’s help us to continue to provide a nurturing, comfortable environment for patients during their stay. Not having to worry about lodging allows them to focus on what is most important—fighting cancer,” said Brinkley.

“Libman’s donations offer our clients access to great products that they often forgo since they operate on limited budgets,” said Kristen Bosch, VP of development and community partnerships. “We’re so grateful to Libman for their continued generosity to Eastern Illinois Foodbank.”

“We recognize the numerous organizations that are positively impacting the lives of humans and animals every day,” said Andrew Libman, president of The Libman Company. “These organizations are valued as an integral part of their communities and we are proud to support them,” said Libman.

About the Pets for the Elderly Foundation

The Pets for the Elderly Foundation is an organization that assists with the cost of adoption of a companion animal by a senior citizen - thus reducing the number of animals in shelters and providing companionship, health and happiness to senior citizens. Pets for the Elderly works with 46 participating animal shelters across the U.S.

About Hope Lodge

Last year Hope Lodge facilities across the country provided more than 456,000 nights of free lodging, saving cancer patients an estimated $37 million in hotel expenses. Altogether these facilities nationwide serve about 24,000 patients and their caregivers yearly. Hope Lodge locations vary in size, but each Lodge offers a private bath and sleeping accommodations for two (one guest undergoing cancer treatment and one caregiver). There are also community dining, laundry, kitchen and recreational areas.

About Eastern Illinois Food Bank

The Eastern Illinois Food Bank is a Springfield-based regional, non-profit food distributor serving 150 agencies in 21 counties in central Illinois. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank collects food from manufacturers, grocery stores, individuals and others to efficiently distribute food resources to food pantries, soup kitchens, and residential programs. It distributes more than 9 million pounds of food annually.

About the Libman Company

The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman proudly manufactures most of their products in the United States, including the company’s well-known Wonder® Mop. For more information about the Libman Company, please visit http://www.libman.com.