IAC Acoustics Introduces IAC Virtual

IAC Acoustics, a division of Sound Seal, and a leading manufacturer of metal acoustical and noise control products and solutions serving the industrial, commercial, architectural, and construction industries, is pleased to introduce IAC Virtual.

IAC virtual is a cloud-based sales and engineering tool for our HVAC Silencer products. This tool simplifies quoting for reps by identifying compatible products through modest customer input. It is a robust software with automatic calculation of product performance built in based on user identified operating conditions.

IAC Virtual provides valuable information to reps as well as acoustical consultants and engineers.



Quick select menu for prompt processing of product selections

Takes quoting process from inception to completion

Flexibility to compare IAC products with known alternatives

Customizable options and Expedited Results

Save and re-visit multiple projects

Compatible with smartphone and tablet devices

“We are very excited to offer this impressive tool to the acoustic community” said Jennifer Chagnon, Marketing Director for Sound Seal. “IAC Acoustics prides itself on being a leader in innovation and customer support. The IAC Virtual tool takes us to the next level in providing fast and effective product information and solutions.”

To register to use IAC Virtual visit https://www.iacacoustictools.com/login

About IAC Acoustics

IAC Acoustics, A division of Sound Seal, leads the market in metal noise control system products and solutions, including HVAC silencers, acoustic louvers, sound control architectural doors and windows, and sound proof rooms. For more information, please visit iacacoustics.com

About Sound Seal

Sound Seal is the leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products offering the broadest product selection in the soundproofing industry. Sound Seal offers acoustical products and solutions for in-plant and exterior Industrial applications, Interior Finishes for Architectural applications and Floor Underlayment products. For more information, please visit soundseal.com