eMentor and IVMF join forces for military mentoring support Mentoring provides protégés with perspective and insights helping them through countless decisions and challenges. For entrepreneurs, this can make the difference between success and failure.

eMentor, powered by AcademyWomen, is joining forces with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University to offer online mentoring support to alumni of the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV), Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities-Families (EBV-F) and Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) programs. Alumni from these programs, which help shape veterans and military family members into successful entrepreneurs, will benefit from coaching by seasoned veteran and civilian entrepreneurs through the award-winning, web-based eMentor Leadership Program. Membership also includes ongoing post-program support with access to discussion forums and other relevant resources. Mentors and protégés receive membership at no cost.

AcademyWomen has powered award-winning online mentoring services for military, veterans, and military spouses for almost a decade. Susan Feland, AcademyWomen Founder and President, said, "Mentoring provides protégés with perspective and insights helping them through countless decisions and challenges. For entrepreneurs, this can make the difference between success and failure. We're excited for the eMentor Leadership Program to help veterans find success post-service."

Mentors for the eMentor program are selected for their expertise and willingness to support protégés after their IVMF programs are completed. “Entrepreneurs cite mentors and networks as one of the most important resources needed to start a new business,” said Meghan Florkowski, IVMF Director of Entrepreneurship Programs. "The IVMF is thrilled to have eMentor as a support mechanism for our EBV, EBV-F and V-WISE program participants. This partnership will bolster the number of successful entrepreneurs from the military and veteran communities."

Visit ementorprogram.org to learn more about the Military Entrepreneur eMentor program and ivmf.syracuse.edu to learn more about the entrepreneurship programs that have served over 50,000 veterans, service members and military spouses.

For more information:

Kristie Canterbury

Program Manager, Military Entrepreneur eMentor Program

Canterbury(at) ementorprogram(dot)org

http://www.ementorprogram.org

Ronnie Burnett

MARCH Marketing

ronnie.burnett(at)marchcorp(dot)com

773-807-2830

About AcademyWomen

AcademyWomen is a 501c3 nonprofit leadership and professional development organization providing award-winning mentoring programs, networking events and career development opportunities. AcademyWomen cultivates and leverages the leadership of military officer and veteran women to impact positive change locally, nationally and globally. Through a group of like-minded women and men, AcademyWomen employs its global network to inspire ideas and action that make a positive difference in their communities and the world. This mission is achieved by serving a broader community of all military women, families and veterans. AcademyWomen builds and powers programs like eMentor, to also serve uniformed men, enlisted servicewomen /veterans, military spouses as well as past, current and future female officers. Membership is open to current and former military women officers from all commissioning sources and to all who are committed to the success of AcademyWomen’s mission. For more information, visit http://academywomen.org and follow AcademyWomen on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About eMentor

eMentor is an award-winning online mentoring program that connects military personnel, veterans and military spouses for dynamic mentoring experiences that powerfully move them forward in their personal and professional lives. eMentor consists of multiple mentoring communities, each customized to meet the needs of its participants and to facilitate engaging relationships driven by the protégé’s goals. Since its launch in 2008, eMentor has served over 9,500 participants, including both men and women, officers and enlisted, members and veterans of all branches of the service, military spouses, officers-in-training and mentors from nearly every industry. eMentor boasts a 90% mentoring relationship satisfaction rating and has connected 41% of its participants to meaningful employment and career opportunities. eMentor has become one of the largest, most successful mentoring programs of its kind, and has been awarded HR.com’s Leadership Excellence Awards for Best Mentoring Program Nationally for the past four years. For more information, visit ementorprogram.org and follow eMentor on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University

The Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) is the first interdisciplinary national institute in higher education focused on the social, economic, education and policy issues impacting veterans and their families post-service. The Institute is supported by a world-class advisory board and public and private partners committed to advancing the post-service lives of America’s service members, veterans and military families. The IVMF and its professional staff deliver leading programs in career, vocational and entrepreneurship education and training. The Institute also conducts actionable research, policy analysis and program evaluations, coordinates comprehensive collective impact strategies, and works with communities and non-profits to enhance service delivery for veterans and their families. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV)

The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities (EBV) is a first-of-its-kind initiative that transforms veterans into entrepreneurs. Delivered by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University, the EBV leverages the skills, resources and infrastructure of higher education to offer cutting-edge, experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management to post-9/11 veterans with service-related disabilities. Founded at Syracuse University in 2007, the program has since expanded to nine additional universities across the U.S., including Cornell University, The Florida State University, Louisiana State University, Purdue University, Saint Joseph’s University, Texas A&M University, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of Connecticut and University of Missouri. Assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), corporate partners and donors allows post-9/11 veterans and transitioning service members with service-connected disabilities to attend the program at no cost. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans with Disabilities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

About the Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) Program

The Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) program provides women veterans and military spouses with the tools to become successful entrepreneurs. Attendees of the V-WISE program receive in-depth instruction from prominent business owners, leadership consultants, educators, veterans and other experts who help shape their development as entrepreneurs in the areas of accounting, business law, business planning, finance, government contracting, human resources, marketing and technology. Created by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University and the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the program has impacted more than 2,000 women veterans and military spouses from all service branches and eras with more than 65 percent of V-WISE graduates starting or expanding a business. Ninety-two percent of V-WISE graduates are still in business today. They have generated over $41 million in revenue. For more information on V-WISE and its graduates, visit vwise.org and follow the V-Wise program on Facebook and Twitter.