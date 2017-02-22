Economics Partners, LLC "Focus on our clients’ success, and our success will follow." Trent Read

Dr. Timothy Reichert, PhD, today announced that Economics Partners LLC has acquired and merged with Greener Equity, a valuation firm based in American Fork, Utah.

“For years, Economics Partners has been a market leader in transfer pricing and complex intangible asset valuation, so we are excited to join forces with Greener Equity to better address the needs of our clients and to serve a much larger universe of business owners and entrepreneurs with best in class valuation services,” Reichert said.

“Our philosophy has always been to focus on our clients’ success, and that our success would follow. Motivated by that philosophy, we have built an excellent team of experienced practitioners capable of meeting all of our clients’ needs for strategic valuation services, valuations for financial reporting and for valuations for tax compliance purposes. We believe that by joining Economics Partners we will further enhance our capacity to equip all of our clients for success,” said Trent Read, CEO of Greener Equity.

Economics Partners is a global leader, trusted by many large multinational companies for expertise pertaining to complex transfer pricing controversy, planning, documentation, intangible asset valuation, valuation of intercompany debt, and complex securities and contingent claim valuation. With the addition of the Greener Equity team, Economics Partners has substantially increased its capacity to serve the tax and strategic valuation needs of its existing clients, as well as adding Greener Equity’s substantial and fast growing purchase price allocation, goodwill impairment, gift and estate, stock option expensing, and 409a valuation practices. Greener Equity also brings to the table substantial experience in ESOP, acquisition loan underwriting, partnership buy-sell, and matrimonial disputes valuation. Greener Equity’s consulting portfolio has also included transaction fairness opinions, commercial litigation valuation, M&A advisory valuation, and due diligence support.

The combined company is positioned to meet all the valuation and economic consulting needs of their clients across the business lifecycle and in every market segment from start-up through the middle market to the Fortune 100 companies that have relied on Economics Partners and its principals for years.

“As we have gotten to know Trent and Bryson and the Greener Equity team over the last several months, we have been impressed with their integrity, work ethic, and expertise,” said Greg Pfundstein, COO of Economics Partners. “Today we join forces with a shared commitment to excellence and integrity that we believe will benefit all of our clients.”

Economics Partners commitment to its partner-driven service model and apprenticeship model are complemented by Greener Equity’s practice of hiring qualified professionals who have worked at leading accounting firms and investment banks. Their team includes alumni of Anderson Tax, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Vanguard, among others, and many are CFA charterholders, CPAs, MBAs, Masters of Accountancy, and Accredited in Business Valuation.

Tim Reichert will continue as the President and CEO of the combined Economics Partners, and Trent Read and Bryson Lord, CEO and COO respectively of Greener Equity, will become Partners in Economics Partners and members of its leadership council. Bios can be found at the following links:

http://www.econpartners.com/economist/timothy-reichert/

http://greenerequity.com/trent-read/

http://greenerequity.com/bryson-lord/

For additional information, please contact Greg Pfundstein, COO of Economics Partners, at (303) 999-3864 or by email at greg.pfundstein(at)econpartners(dot)com.