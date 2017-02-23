Re-Grip Chosen as Consumer Goods Finalist in the 2017 Edison Awards

Re-Grip, the easy way to add a safe & comfortable grip to any handle, lever or tool, has been chosen as a Consumer Goods finalist in the 2017 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards recognizes products, services and solutions that represent the best in innovation. To determine the finalists, over 400 nominations from around the world were reviewed by more than 3,000 industry experts from the fields of product development, design, engineering and other disciplines.

“We are humbled and honored that Re-Grip was chosen as a Finalist in the Consumer Goods / Tools category against two industry icons in Craftsman and Apex Tools for their innovative products,” Ryan Fogelman, VP of National Accounts for Preval & Re-Grip stated, “we are looking forward to continuing to utilize our patent to drive innovative grips in the tools and other industry categories.”

Re-Grip significantly improves upon the limited options for adding or re-establishing a new grip on the market today. The product is ergonomic and reduces muscle fatigue while having non-slip properties for better control and safety. Re-Grip is constructed as a tube with an elastic grip on the outside and an inner coil. The tube fits over the handle. Then the user simply pulls a tab to unwind the inner coil, allowing the elastic grip to constrict and form around the handle.

Edison Awards 2017 Gold, Silver, and Bronze designations will be announced at the April 20 black-tie Edison Awards Gala at the historic Capitale in New York, NY.

About Re-Grip: Relatively new to the marketplace, Re-Grip has already established a network that includes some of the largest distribution channels and retail outlets in the United States and internationally. The founders set out on a course to revolutionize the grip industry and to offer a product that could be used in every household, every factory, construction site, automotive facility, manufacturing plant, and everything in-between. Re-Grip is a division of Preval, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chicago Aerosol. For more information about Re-Grip, please visit http://www.re-grip.com.

About The Edison Awards: The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Edison Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best innovations and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards, please visit http://www.edisonawards.com