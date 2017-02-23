This is the first time Maine Pointe has taken part in the Seven Small Jewels awards and we are delighted that we have been selected as one to watch.

Each February, Consulting® magazine, the flagship magazine for the consulting profession, shines a light on smaller firms that are shaking up the profession from the bottom up. They are firms breaking new ground in terms of firm management, but they are also breaking new ground in terms of their financial performance.

In addition to its Seven Small Jewels, the magazine recognizes Seven to Watch. These are up-and-coming firms with less than 250 billable consultants that have carved out a niche to help topple some of industry’s giants.

“As you might imagine, Consulting magazine receives hundreds of nominations for just Seven Small Jewels. As a result, there are many, many very good firms left on the outside looking in. Several of these firms stood out in the eyes of our editorial selection committee ... we felt like these excellent firms needed to be on the radar too.” Consulting magazine.

This latest recognition builds on the considerable momentum Maine Pointe has gained within the industry. In late 2016, the company was picked by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top 20 Procurement Solution Providers. Maine Pointe was also recognized as instrumental in two award-winning projects which helped the field logistics team of a $50B energy company cut costs and reduce carbon emissions in its aviation, lodging and ground transportation divisions.

“This is the first time Maine Pointe has taken part in the Seven Small Jewels awards and we are delighted that we have been selected as one to watch,” said Simon Knowles, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are confident that our rapid, sustained growth, our unique Total Value Optimization™ approach and ability to deliver sustainable measurable results to our clients will continue to build our reputation for being sought-after in the industry.”

About Maine Pointe

Maine Pointe is a global implementation-focused consulting firm trusted by many chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. We achieve this by delivering accelerated, sustainable, improvements in both EBITDA and cash across their supply chain and operations. Our hands-on implementation experts work with executives and their teams to rapidly break through functional silos and transform the buy-make-move-fulfill supply chain to deliver the greatest value to customers and investors at the lowest cost to business. We call this Total Value Optimization (TVO)™.

Maine Pointe’s engagements are results-driven and deliver between 3.5:1-12:1 ROI. We are so confident in our work and our processes that we provide a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings. http://www.mainepointe.com

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. In addition to providing industry insights, Consulting® hosts award dinners as part of our Achievement Awards series – honoring Women Leaders in Consulting, The Top 25 Consultants, Social & Community Investment and Rising Stars of the Profession.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business.

Customers use ALM solutions to discover new ideas and approaches for solving business challenges, connect to the right professionals and peers creating relationships that move business forward, and compete to win through access to data, analytics and insight. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. For more information, visit http://www.alm.com.

