The West Coast’s leading family-operated furniture retailer, Mor Furniture for Less, has announced a strategic partnership with award-winning digital media solutions provider, Katana Media.

Positioned as one of the largest furniture stores in the United States with an established pedigree for high-quality, affordable home furnishings, Mor Furniture for Less is looking to advance its digital approach within its core target and gain brand awareness among the millennial demographic through Katana’s next level digital media solutions. Mor Furniture for Less boasts a formidable offline presence, but the furniture retailer has given Katana the opportunity to partner alongside them as they work to expand their retail locations and growth efforts with personalized direct marketing strategies.

“The team at Katana have proven to be truly expert digital advertising partners with Mor Furniture,” said David Salcido, the Marketing Manager at Mor Furniture for Less. “From strategic planning and detailed implementation to cutting-edge reporting and ultimately maximizing our return – we certainly feel that we are in great hands at Katana.”

Katana has fortified a global reputation for executing highly personalized and effective digital marketing campaigns that help clients align their online investments with both offline and online consumer behaviors, building and conforming a media plan based on individual and company-wide needs.

Katana’s Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Lopez, commented, “We’re applying our approach to showcase the value of digital media in not just online sales, but the subsequent lift in in-store sales and foot traffic. With Katana’s catalog of innovative solutions and our team of digital media and technology experts, we are capable of showing the correlation between on-site exposure, in-store purchases and foot traffic, ultimately conveying the value of every investment our clients allocate online.”

About Katana

Katana provides next generation digital media solutions through innovations in data modeling and advertising technologies. We combine advanced audience data models, real-time advertising inventory and highly sophisticated technology infrastructure to run smarter paid media campaigns. Our elite team of digital media and technology experts bring advanced data and campaign solutions to life, providing smart, sustainable and high converting paid media campaigns for enterprise marketers and agencies. To find out more about Katana and how their innovative solutions can help your brand or agency reach your target audience, visit http://www.katana.media.

About Mor Furniture for Less

Mor Furniture for Less is the largest family-owned and operated furniture company in the southwestern United States. For more than 40 years, Mor Furniture for Less has provided name brand and superior quality home furnishings for their 32 showrooms across seven states. For more information, visit http://www.morfurniture.com.