VidMob announced today that it is launching a self-service advertising platform for Snapchat. While existing ads partners cater solely to large brands and advertising agencies, VidMob’s campaign management tool will bring the potential of Snap Ads to companies of all sizes for the first time.

With over 10 billion views daily, and over 150 million daily active Snapchatters, large brand advertisers have been increasingly turning to Snapchat as part of the marketing mix as they assess the future of today’s $70 billion TV advertising business. Television viewing among 13-34 year-olds has dropped significantly recently, forcing advertisers to rethink traditional spending patterns. 80% of Snapchat’s US user base falls into this category, making it an attractive platform as major brands consider new ways of reaching this valuable audience.

Prior to this announcement, however, Snap Ads were most accessible to major brands, as there was no self-service platform for smaller companies to purchase and manage advertising campaigns on the burgeoning social platform.

Two weeks ago, Snapchat announced VidMob as a Snapchat Partner, giving the company access to their creative API so that VidMob could make it easier for major brands to create made-for-Snapchat advertising content and ready to run. Today’s announcement from VidMob completes the circle, enabling companies to both create new advertisements and buy media from a single platform. Additionally, VidMob receives performance data in real-time and presents that back to clients, enabling marketing teams to rapidly optimize video media, making it the first truly end-to-end platform for video advertising.

“With the under 34 year-old audience spending less and less time on TV, digital platforms like Facebook and Snapchat are rapidly increasing in importance for anyone who wants to reach this demographic,” said Alex Collmer, founder and CEO of VidMob. “Snap Ads can be incredibly powerful for companies of any size, and we’re happy to play a part in making it easier for businesses to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity.”

Because Snap Ads differ in format from traditional television and other online creative formats in that they are full screen and vertical, new creative is often required. Through its integration with Snapchat, companies are able to utilize VidMob’s marketplace of professional creative personnel to efficiently recut existing media, or build new creative from scratch.

“Each of these platforms have their own specific nuances and requirements in terms of what type of creative works,” said Collmer. “To succeed, companies need to create unique content with those best practices in mind. We’ve built a scalable solution for this so that any of the 60 million companies with a social presence can get the same services as Fortune 500 businesses, and we’re excited to have Snapchat’s support in that mission.”

