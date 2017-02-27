John Morrow Joins ON Partners in San Francisco

ON Partners, the results-driven retained executive search firm, is pleased to announce John Morrow has joined the firm as partner. John, an experienced search consultant focused on technology, will lead the firm’s San Francisco office.

Backed with over a decade of executive search experience, John has led hundreds of senior executive assignments for clients that range from early stage startups, and PE-backed companies, to publicly-traded global organizations. His practice spans the Software-as-a-Service, infrastructure/IT software, connected devices, IoT, hardware/electronics, and energy sectors.

Prior to ON Partners, John was a partner with Calibre One. Earlier, he was a senior partner with NGS Global, where he focused on the technology and industrial manufacturing sectors.

John earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from The University of Oregon.

“We are excited to have John join our team,” said Brad Westveld, Partner at ON Partners, “He has a genuine enthusiasm for executive search, and is committed to providing his clients a great search experience. He’s a perfect fit with ON’s team and philosophy.”

“The dedication ON has to their clients’ success being achieved through world-class search execution sets a bar seldom met by others in the industry,” said John Morrow. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team to lead our efforts in the San Francisco market.”

ABOUT ON PARTNERS

We’re more than just headhunters. We’ve assembled the best consultants in the industry for one unified purpose: to recruit top talent that delivers results for our clients.

With a primary focus on the technology, life sciences, industrial, and energy / clean tech industries, ON Partners (ON) identifies and recruits the best C-Suite, Board and senior executive talent for both public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms.

ON Partners has ready access to key executives nationwide, with offices located in key metro-areas, empowering us to discover and recruit the best talent available anywhere. http://www.onpartners.com