CargoSense Hires Rhett Hunter As Chief Strategy Officer

CargoSense, a Virginia-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver logistics oversight to the pharmaceutical and electronics industries, today announced the recent hiring of Rhett Hunter as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Hunter recently served as Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at Alarm.com.

Prior to Alarm.com, Mr. Hunter spent nine years at T. Rowe Price as an equity analyst focused on the technology sector. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hunter sourced and executed early-stage technology investments at Advent International. Mr. Hunter also previously spearheaded business development efforts at Oryxa, a storage software startup acquired by EMC Corporation.

"We are thrilled to add Rhett Hunter to the team," said Rich Kilmer, CEO and Co-Founder of CargoSense. "With his strong financial, investment and business development experience - combined with his deep knowledge of the Internet of Things, Rhett’s leadership will be essential in helping us fuel our growth and innovation across the market."

“CargoSense is deploying IoT and logistics oversight technology that will fundamentally change how business decisions are made,” said Mr. Hunter. “The company’s software platform and performance database are highly differentiated and gaining traction in the market. I’m excited to help CargoSense scale up through its next stage of significant growth.”

Mr. Hunter holds an AB in Economics and Asian Studies from Bowdoin College and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

About CargoSense

CargoSense is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides robust logistics oversight for supply chain networks. Powered by advanced machine learning, CargoSense Shipment Segmentation delivers logistics professionals a discrete view of their product as it flows through a shipping lane. Customers can understand exactly when cargo was moved between the various shipping methods, how long it spent within each method, and how it was handled throughout. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with a history of building successful software services using agile languages and customer-focused design, the company is based in Reston, Virginia.