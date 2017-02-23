The Mini CoveLine LED, by Solid State Luminaires, is the lowest profile cove style LED fixture in it’s class at only 7/8” tall. It’s 180° adjustable mounting bracket and plug-n-play connectors make small space, indoor applications easy. As an efficient 98 Lumens per Watt LED solution, Mini CoveLine uses a maximum of only 5 Watts per foot, producing 487 Lumens per foot at 4000K. Also select from 27K, 3K, 35K and 4K color temperatures. It uses an integrated universal 120-277V power supply and is dimmable to 0% full brightness. Daisy chain up to 80 feet using 120V line and 120 feet at 277V. It’s IP42 Rated for interior locations, with ETL certification for US and Canada, and has a 5-year warranty. The LED fixture is available in 1 foot and 4 foot nominal lengths for small to large scale commercial projects.

Mini CoveLine is less tall than a quarter at .875 inches. For easier installation it uses a 180 degree adjustable mounting bracket with 15 degree incremental step adjustments and a locking hex screw at the adjustable hinge. This allows for the light direction to be set to achieve an even linear light pattern. Mini CoveLine Installation Guide can be downloaded by visiting http://www.solidstateluminaires.com/products/minicove under the Linear Indoor product category. This LED luminaire is both light weight and highly efficient, operating at 4.9 watts per foot (5W Max) with a slender integral driver design.

Mini CoveLine offers an LED linear cove or small space lighting solution to satisfy the minimalist lighting designer, the installing electrician and the buyer’s cost. Moving into the future of LED lighting has brought about different ideas about lighting spaces without showing hanging fixtures, using solutions like linear cove lighting, to illuminate edges of rooms or create unique linear light patterns on walls. It’s true too that, the evolution of commercial LED products has discovered innovative was to save time and labor on the installation process. Yet still, the efficiency that LEDs like Mini CoveLine operate, far surpass conventional technology in many ways including product and maintenance costs.

Solid State Luminaires, is a U.S. manufacturer of commercial architectural lighting fixtures for high-aesthetic indoor and outdoor applications, such as, retail, entertainment, hospitality, educational, government and other installations. Headquartered in St. Charles, IL (USA), their company ships globally. For further information about Solid State Luminaires and their lighting products call 800-900-1730 or visit http://www.solidstateluminaires.com.