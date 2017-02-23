“Users have high expectations for interacting on the web, and after an extensive UX study and thoughtfully elevated content and design, we’re confident this revolutionary new site will provide a fantastic user journey," said Selina Petosa, of Rational.

Winshuttle is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped global website, winshuttle.com.

After extensive research and development in collaboration with Rational, a full-service digital, technical and consulting agency, Winshuttle has improved navigation and web functionality, revitalized the design, and created crisp new content, all with user experience top of mind.

“We are thrilled with the launch of our new global website, and the wealth of information it brings to customers, partners, media professionals, and potential employees,” said John Pierson, CEO of Winshuttle. “People turn to the web to learn, making it important that we deliver the same “aha moment” on our website that users experience with our tools and solutions.”

The website offers quick and easy access to essential information about Winshuttle’s core capabilities - data movement, workflow applications and data governance, as well as quick links to upgraded product pages and support. New sections like “How we help” empower users to quickly identify solutions by line of business, and benefits that directly relate to their function.

Users can also leverage resources like the ROI calculator, customer success stories and business benefits to calculate savings and the potential impact of implementing solutions. The new careers page not only gives potential new hires a glimpse of what it’s like to work in each office, but also provides information on benefits and perks for each region.

“Everyone knows that data is challenging, but not everyone understands that their data challenges can be addressed with better tools and processes,” said Mary Gary, Winshuttle’s Director of Global Marketing. “The new website helps users clearly identify how to make their lives and their company’s livelihood more successful.”

“Winshuttle wanted to create a seamless digital experience for users,” said Selina Petosa, Principal at Rational. “Users have high expectations for interacting on the web, and after an extensive UX study and thoughtfully elevated content and design, we’re confident this revolutionary new site will provide a fantastic user journey. The Winshuttle team were true partners on this project, and we couldn’t be more excited for them and this next chapter in the company!”

Visit http://www.winshuttle.com to experience the new website. The redesign will be rolled out to other language sites in French, Spanish and German over the course of 2017.

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle is a leading provider of enterprise applications for data management, offering the broadest vision for data management and governance needed to fuel business transformations that keep companies competitive.

Its tools, platforms and solutions reduce the friction of implementing data intensive, mission-critical processes in SAP by automating data movement tasks and critical workflows, ensuring business processes are orchestrated, repeatable and scalable.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting http://www.winshuttle.com