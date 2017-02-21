Choctaw Regional Health Clinic in Durant, Oklahoma, celebrates ribbon cutting on Feb. 21.

Robins & Morton celebrated the grand opening of the new Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant, Oklahoma, on Feb. 21.

The celebration began with a ribbon cutting event at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by clinic tours for community members, clinic employees, the construction team and tribal leadership.

Choctaw Nation Durant Regional Medical Clinic is a 20-acre, campus-style development which includes three buildings totaling 180,000 square feet. The campus includes a clinic, health administration space and facilities maintenance.

The clinic functions include primary care (including Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), pediatrics, geriatrics, podiatry and specialty care), employee health, physical and speech therapy, outpatient surgery, dental care, audiology, optometry, pharmacy services, lab and radiology services, behavioral health, and both education and meeting facilities. Administration functions include human resources, WIC, patient relations, healthy aging, education and meeting facilities, and Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority administration offices.

# # #

About Robins & Morton

Founded in 1946, Robins & Morton is a privately held construction firm that consistently ranks among the 100 largest U.S. contractors in Engineering News-Record Magazine. The company has also been named one of the best mid-sized companies to work for in America because of its worker-friendly and family-friendly practices. Robins & Morton is based in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; Orlando and Miami Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.robinsmorton.com