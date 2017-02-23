Classic Group, LLC and Koch Development Group announce expansion of their master planned community, Two Rivers, located at 1425 Two Rivers Boulevard, Odenton, MD 21113. Currently selling and open for active adults age 55 and better, Two Rivers is excited to announce, beginning in 2017 the community will offer single-family detached homes available for all ages.

The master planned neighborhood lies on 1,468 acres between the Patuxent and Little Patuxent Rivers in the center of Anne Arundel County.

At buildout, the community will include 2,060 homes. At present, there are at least 800 lots designated for active adults age fifty-five plus. Development will begin this spring on what will be five new neighborhoods open to all ages and include a maximum of 1,260 single family, detached homes.

Builders for the new neighborhoods will be announced in April 2017, with model construction to begin in late spring. It is anticipated model openings will take place September 2017, and new home delivery available by the end of the year. Prices have not been announced.

The integrated variety of housing types and lifestyles is the first of its kind in the region.

To date, 250 homes have been sold, making Two Rivers one of Maryland’s best-selling communities. The Villages at Two Rivers age restricted neighborhoods are a combination of single family, carriage style and villa homes built by Classic Group, NVHomes, Ryan Homes, and Winchester Homes. There are four distinct age restricted Villages; The Bluffs, Highlands, Regency, and Watershed. Each has a slightly different character, yet all have unifying aesthetics. Prices range from $374,900 for a 1,614 square foot villa style home, to $579,900+ for a 2,259 square foot single family home.

The active adults in The Villages at Two Rivers have built strong friendships and a connection to one another while enjoying social activities and a wealth of amenities related to fostering a healthy lifestyle including:

•15,000 square foot award-winning clubhouse

•State-of-the art fitness center, yoga studio, and indoor pool

•Luxurious entertaining space, cyber café, and culinary center with demonstration kitchen

•Resort style outdoor pool and summer kitchen

•Tennis and pickle ball courts

•Ballroom with dance floor

•Miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails

•160 acre environmental park with ponds and wetlands

•Over half of the community preserved as open space (~728 acres)

•Farm-to-table focus with planned agricultural park, community gardens, and farming areas

The 55+ Village Clubhouse is designed in a rustic, yet elegant style reminiscent of a lake house, with a large patio overlooking the five acre Cattail Lake. It is for the exclusive use and enjoyment of age qualified residents and their guests. Access is included with the resident’s monthly HOA fee of approximately $200 which also covers lawn care and snow removal of public spaces, and other benefits to accommodate a maintence-free lifestyle.

The new all age neighborhoods, known as The Hamlets, will be adjacent to, but separate from, The Villages. They will have their own set of all-inclusive amenities. Plans are underway for a clubhouse, outdoor pool, as well as indoor and outdoor recreation facilities. The Hamlets will feature five distinct neighborhoods; The Retreat, Riverview, Heritage, Overlook, & Cascades. The Cascades will be the first all-age neighborhood to be built, quickly followed by The Retreat. A site map is accessible via the community website http://www.LiveTwoRivers.com or as a handout in the Visitor’s Center.

Two Rivers is located at the center of the “golden triangle” of Baltimore, Washington DC, and Annapolis. Minutes from Fort Meade, NSA, and the heart of the nation’s cyber security efforts, it offers a superior quality of life convenient to the area’s top employers and expanding Anne Arundel County business districts. The community sits off Route 3 and Conway/Davidsonville Rd, nearby the Waugh Chapel Shopping Center. It is ten minutes from the Odenton/MARC train station, 30 minutes from BWI airport, 30 minutes from Washington, DC, and Annapolis, with premium access to major commuter routes.

The combination of active adult and all age demographics is the next generation of master planned communities. On site reflections of the evolution will be evident in early spring. To keep up with the latest, follow the Two Rivers Facebook page @ http://www.facebook.com/VillagesatTwoRivers.

# # #

About Classic Group, LLC

Based in Bethesda, MD, Classic Group has been responsible for building more than 7,500 homes, plus the development of over 12,000 home sites in the Baltimore/Washington area. Classic’s founders, Richard Sullivan and Stephen Eckert, have over 35 years of experience in the residential building and development business, specializing in master planned communities. Among Classic’s award winning communities are: The Lakelands, a 1,650 unit mixed use development in Montgomery County, MD; The Villages of Dorchester, a residential development in Hanover, MD; Chapel Ridge, a residential development in Hanover, MD; Chapman Farm, a 496 unit residential development in Crofton, MD; and Parklands, a residential development in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Koch Development Group

Recognized as a key player in the development and sale of residential communities in Anne Arundel County, Koch Development Group is responsible for securing full property entitlements, site development and sale of residential lots across all zoning categories to national and regional home builders. Over its 63-year history, Koch Homes has built and developed over 6,000 homes and lots and been recognized both at the local and state level for their quality of work and attention to detail, including awards for the Maryland Project of the Year for Gibson’s Grant in 2008, and Community of the Year, for Farmington Village in 1998.