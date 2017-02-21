“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to show off our hard work and start a conversation about how the identity and payments industries intertwine.”

From a record-breaking field of nominees this year, ID.me has been chosen as one of the finalist for PYMNT’S prestigious 2017 Innovator Awards in the Most Disruptive category, and voting is now open. These awards are done in conjunction with the firm’s Innovation Project® 2017. Getting to the final round involved weeks of deliberation by investors and payments industry experts, described as the most exhaustive awards vetting process in the payments’ industry.

Six finalists across 15 categories will now compete for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals – with winners to be announced, live, at the PYMNTS’ Innovator Awards Dinner, the closing ceremony of the firm’s two-day Innovation Project 2017. The Awards Dinner is being emceed by Jason Alexander who known by millions for his role as George Constanza on “Seinfeld” and, of course, for making the “fat wallet” famous. This year, new and seasoned payment executives alike will have the chance to interact with him at a dinner honoring PYMNTS Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Women Innovating in Payments and the coveted “Most Innovative” and “Most Disruptive” Players, plus the award winners.

ID.me is pleased to be among those under consideration for Most Disruptive for the ID.me Identity Gateway.

“We built the ID.me Identity Gateway to transform how individual users and businesses think about and interact with digital identity,” said Blake Hall, CEO and Founder of ID.me. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to show off our hard work and start a conversation about how the identity and payments industries intertwine.”

Dubbed the “Davos of Payments”, the Innovation Project brings together the most senior executives and thought leaders in payments, commerce and retail each year for two days of closed door, off-the-record discussions held at Annenberg Hall on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.* This year, this highly unique and high-powered forum will share their insights on where they’re placing their bets as they look ahead to the next decade.

Voting is open now through February 24th.



The Innovation Project® and PYMNTS.com® are not affiliated with Harvard University, nor is the Innovation Project® 2017 a Harvard University program or activity.

About ID.me

ID.me accelerates the secure verification of an applicant’s identity to just 3.5 minutes. By leveraging remote verification of physical IDs, MNO data, along with fraud detection algorithms and a suite of compliance checks including KYC, AML/CFT, and SCRA, ID.me’s federally accredited Identity Gateway makes account opening faster, more efficient and more secure.