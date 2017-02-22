FlexJobs Identifies the Top 10 International Companies for Remote Jobs

"These international companies showcase the wide range of remote job opportunities available around the world that now exist for job seekers," said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs

February 22, 2017— To help job seekers tap into the global job market, FlexJobs has identified the top ten international companies to watch for remote jobs in 2017. These companies are internationally-headquartered in countries such as Australia, China, Germany, India, Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and are included on FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2017 list. This list was based on an analysis of over 47,000 companies and their telecommuting job posting histories in the FlexJobs database during 2016.

A forecast of employment trends by the World Economic Forum called flexible work, including virtual teams, "one of the biggest drivers of transformation" in the workplace. Advances in technology have made many jobs compatible with remote work, and knowledge workers are increasingly comfortable working from a variety of locations. Over the past decade, a rising number of young professionals in particular have leveraged technology to work remotely and live a nomadic lifestyle.

“These international companies showcase the wide range of remote job opportunities available around the world that now exist for job seekers,” said Sara Sutton Fell, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs.” With 100 percent telecommuting the most desirable form of flexible work, and the digital nomad population growing in popularity, smart companies are seizing the changing workplace landscape by making strategic hiring decisions that leverages this interest in remote work. Millennials and other groups that value mobility and work flexibility will continue driving this trend, and forward-thinking companies that integrate remote jobs into their workforce will gain access to talent from around the world.”

The ten companies below span industries, including computer and IT, education, healthcare, travel and others, and hire for a variety of positions, such as financial analyst, online teacher, biostatician and travel consultant.

1. Allergan

Headquarters: Dublin, Ireland

A global pharmaceutical company, Allergan develops, manufactures, and commercializes

medical devices and biologic products.



Medical Science Liaison

Regional Pharmcovigilance Director

Business Development Manager

2. Appen

Headquarters: Chatswood, Australia

Appen serves a global clientele with search, text, and speech technologies, including voice

recognition and social media services.



Social Media Evaluator

Linguist Consultant - Lao

Social Media Evaluator

3. BCD Travel

Headquarters: Utrecht, Netherlands

BCD Travel is a travel consultant company that helps individual travelers, procurement

managers, and executives meet travel and leisure goals.



Corporate Travel Consultant

Meeting Coordinator Groups

Director Global Business Solutions and Technology Strategy

4. Cactus Communications

Headquarters: Mumbai, India

Cactus Communications offers solutions including writing and editing services for clients in

the academic, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors.



Simplified Chinese to English Translator

Freelance Writing - Medicine

5. Eaton

Headquarters: Dublin, Ireland

Eaton is a global power management company specializing in energy-efficient solutions in

electricity, mechanics, hydraulics, automotive, and hybrid power sectors, among others.



Director, Architecture, Internet of Things

Area Sales Manager Rail

Sales Engineer - Electrical Products

6. hibu

Headquarters: Reading, United Kingdom

hibu is a digital marketing and advertising company specializing in website development and

management, SEO, print and digital directories, and social media campaign management,

among other services.



Account Representative - Outside Sales

Advertising Consultant

7. Real Staffing

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Real Staffing provides staffing and recruitment solutions to the biotech, pharmaceutical,

healthcare IT, and medical device sectors.



Network Security Specialist

Biostatistician

Technical Writer

8. SAP

Headquarters: Walldorf, Germany

An enterprise application software company, SAP specializes in business intelligence,

analytics, sustainability, and innovation.



Customer Engagement Executive

Portfolio and Solutioning, Senior Consultant

Cloud Solution Architect, Principal

9. VIPKID

Headquarters: Beijing, China

A provider of English language learning services, VIPKID works to offer the American

elementary school experience to students in China.



Online ESL Teacher

10. Worldpay

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Worldpay provides global payment processing on-site, online, and via mobile devices.



Bank Alliance Account Executive

Financial Analyst

Corporate Business Sales Executive

Job seekers can also visit Remote.co to see additional international companies, such as Canonical, DVMelite and Envato currently hiring remote workers. For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-international-companies-for-remote-jobs/ or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner(at)flexjobs(dot)com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. With flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time, FlexJobs offers job seekers a safe, easy, and efficient way to find professional and legitimate flexible job listings. Having helped over two million people in their job searches, FlexJobs has appeared on CNN, CNBC and Marketplace Money and in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, TIME, Forbes, Fortune, Fast Company and hundreds of other trusted media outlets. FlexJobs' Founder & CEO Sara Sutton Fell has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of remote working and work flexibility. Sutton Fell is also the creator of The TRaD* Works Conference (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote and distributed teams.