New The Maids Franchise in Spokane, Washington

The Maids - Referred for a Reason.

Bill Tonani recently opened a franchise of The Maids, a home cleaning service specializing in cleaning for health. The new franchise is located at 11616 E. Montgomery Dr. #50 Spokane Valley, Washington, and serves the residents of Spokane, Greenacres, Liberty Lake, Mica, and Veradale, Washington.

As the owner, Bill will oversee the business and work with his son, Bryan Tonani, on the day-to-day operation of the business. Bill has been a business owner for over 30 years and he is looking forward to getting back into the service industry while serving families in the area with the most thorough cleaning in the industry

“We’re looking forward to giving people a quality service, with a proven system, while also providing an exceptional workplace in the community,” Bill explains. “We will provide a workplace where our team members know they’re appreciated and valued, and pass that appreciation along to our customers.”

In preparation of the grand opening, Bill and Bryan spent nearly two weeks completing an extensive administrative and technical training program at The Maids’ corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, as well as six weeks of training prior to their arrival, and additional training with their staff in their local office.

Focused on unparalleled service and quality, The Maids is the only residential cleaning franchise to clean for health using an exclusive cleaning system. This unique cleaning method provides customers with cleaner, healthier homes through the use of environmentally preferable cleaning products and state-of-the-art equipment, including its patented backpack vacuums with HEPA filtration that can capture up to 99 percent of all dust, allergens, bacteria, pet dander, pollen and other pollutants.

The Maids employs professionally uniformed and trained cleaning teams who arrive at customers’ homes in signature yellow cars emblazoned with The Maids logo. The Maids’ exclusive team approach provides the most efficient, comprehensive housecleaning in the industry. Each team has a supervisor who ensures that each team meets The Maids’ high standards of quality and excellence. As added peace of mind, each team member goes through an extensive background check and drug screening. The Maids team is bonded and insured and all services are backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

For more information about The Maids of Spokane, call the office at 509-279-0382 or visit the website at http://www.maids.com.