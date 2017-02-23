Vanguard Properties Announces Marin Design Awards

“There are so many events that celebrate Bay Area designers, and San Francisco designers, but none that focus specifically on Marin County designers. We wanted to change that,” said Kevin Patsel, organizer of the event and manager of Vanguard in Marin

Vanguard Properties today announced the formation of the Marin Design Awards, a celebration of excellence and innovation for Marin-based designers in the categories of architecture, interior design, landscape design, home décor, floral design and fashion (clothing and accessories). The Awards ceremony will take place at the Mill Valley Community Center on Thursday, May 18th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., and will honor designers whose businesses are based in Marin and who also serve the local community.

“There are so many events that celebrate Bay Area designers, and San Francisco designers, but none that focus specifically on Marin County designers. We wanted to change that,” said Kevin Patsel, organizer of the event and manager of Vanguard Properties in Marin County. “We work so closely with the design community in our business of real estate and feel there are too many unsung heroes in the world of design who are doing incredible work right here in our own back yard; work that deserves recognition.”

The Design Awards will recognize both luminaries in the individual categories and also up-and-coming designers who have yet to receive their fair share of acknowledgements for their great work. Additionally, the event will raise money for Home for a Home, a local non-profit that partners with organizations in Guatemala to construct simple, yet solid homes for families lacking adequate housing.

Guests at the Marin Design Awards will be treated to cocktails and appetizers, an awards presentation, as well as a fashion show featuring models wearing local designs. The crowd will be a mix of the local design community, other Bay Area designers doing work in Marin County, and anyone with an affinity and appreciation of good design. Tickets are $50.

