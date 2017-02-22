"We constantly strive for excellence with our employees and customers, and these awards are a testament to those areas where we excel as an organization” - Jay VanOrden, CEO.

Worldwide Supply, the leader in global networking hardware and services solutions, has been named for the sixth consecutive year one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey. This survey and award program recognizes and honors the top New Jersey employers that benefit the state’s economy and its workforce. Additionally, for the fifth time in seven years, Inc. magazine ranked Worldwide Supply on its annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“These awards come at a time of tremendous growth in revenue, global reach and customer satisfaction for Worldwide Supply. We are very proud to be acknowledged by these two prestigious awards. We constantly strive for excellence with our employees and customers, and these awards are a testament to those areas where we excel as an organization,” stated Jay VanOrden, CEO of Worldwide Supply.

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey program is made up of 100 companies split into two groups: 70 small/medium-sized companies (15-249 employees) and 30 large-sized companies (more than 250 employees). Worldwide Supply has been named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the small/medium category. To qualify, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:



Have at least 15 New Jersey-based employees

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit or government entity

Be a publicly or privately-held business

Have a facility in New Jersey

Companies from across the Garden State entered the two-part process to determine the top 100 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. The overall registration and employee surveying process was managed by Best Companies Group (BCG). BCG also analyzed the survey data provided and used its expertise to determine the final rankings. For more information on the Best Places to Work in New Jersey program, please visit http://www.njbiz.com.

The 2016 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2012 to 2015. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2012. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2015. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2012 is $100,000; the minimum for 2015 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Worldwide Supply

Worldwide Supply is the global leader in networking hardware and services solutions with an expertise in the data, wireless and wireline technology sector. Headquartered in northern New Jersey, with offices in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Mexico, New York, Netherlands (Europe), North Carolina and Texas, Worldwide Supply provides products, asset management programs, technical services and third party maintenance to clients globally. Worldwide Supply backs the products it sells with an industry-leading lifetime warranty and offers products from major manufacturers like Cisco, Juniper, Arris, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Nokia and more.

Worldwide Supply is TL 9000 and 9001:2008 certified.

For additional information on this topic, about Worldwide Supply or to schedule an interview with Worldwide Supply CEO, Jay VanOrden, please contact Marc Ziccardi at 973-823-6412 or via email at marketing(at)worldwidesupply(dot)net. http://www.worldwidesupply.net