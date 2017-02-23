TS-4900 Computer on Module Delivering a new level of life-cycle management, monetisation and security to a whole range of IoT applications. -Mike Bell, Canonical

Today, Technologic Systems, Inc. announced that it will be partnering with Canonical to make Ubuntu Core available for their TS-4900 Compute Module. The TS-4900 is a high-performance Computer on Module (CoM) based on the NXP i.MX6 CPU which implements the ARM® CortexTM A9 architecture clocked at 1 GHz.

The TS-4900 is ideal for embedded systems applications, especially those needing wireless connections like industrial IoT gateways. Ubuntu Core is ideal for this environment because of its rich networking and protocol support. In addition, Ubuntu Core offers a secure, reliable, and remotely upgradeable platform to easily update and maintain IoT devices making for a more secure and cost-effective deployment.

The TS-4900 is available in either single or quad core configurations with up to 2 GB DDR3 RAM. It is designed with connectivity in mind with WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 onboard. Several standard interfaces are supported including Gigabit Ethernet, USB, SATA II, and PCIe Express. The TS-4900 is fanless, although a heat sink is recommended for the quad core configuration, and it is rated at an industrial temperature range (-40C to 85C). In addition, new applications can be simply developed and rolled out across the deployment via snap packages, increasing the utility and value of any IoT deployment.

Bob Miller, founder of Technologic Systems said, “With the functionality of our TS-4900 and the flexibility of Ubuntu Core, I can see these powering virtually anything from industrial IoT gateways, plant automation, network equipment, high definition digital signage, to remote monitoring stations.”

Mike Bell, EVP IoT and Devices of Canonical said, “The TS-4900 Compute Module brings Ubuntu Core to the popular i.MX6 platform, delivering a new level of life-cycle management, monetisation and security to a whole range of IoT applications. Ubuntu Core delivers groundbreaking security, management, operations, and upgradability in a compact developer-friendly platform, underpinned by the open 'snap' packaging technology.”

About Technologic Systems, Inc.

Technologic Systems has been in business for 32 years, helping more than 8000 OEM customers and building over a hundred COTS products that have never been discontinued. Our commitment to excellent products, low prices, and exceptional customer support has allowed our business to flourish in a very competitive marketplace. We offer a wide variety of single board computers, computer-on-modules, touch panel PCs, PC/104 and other peripherals, and industrial controllers that satisfy most embedded project requirements. We also offer custom configurations and design services. We specialize in the ARM and X86 architectures, FPGA IP-core design, and open-source software support, providing advanced custom solutions using hardware-software co-design strategies.

Technologic Systems

Fountain Hills, AZ

http://www.embeddedARM.com

(480)837-5200

About Canonical

Canonical is the company behind Ubuntu, the leading OS for cloud operations. Most public cloud workloads use Ubuntu, as do most new smart gateways, switches, self-driving cars and advanced robots. Canonical provides enterprise support and services for commercial users of Ubuntu. Established in 2004, Canonical is a privately held company.

