Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy with PILATUS3 R 200K Detector

The latest edition of The Bridge, the Materials Science newsletter from Rigaku Corporation has been published and is available to view on the company’s global website.

The Bridge, Rigaku’s materials analysis newsletter, is designed to keep the scientific community abreast of the latest developments in X-ray based materials science. Relevant articles and methods utilizing X-ray diffraction (XRD), wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF), energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) and Raman spectrometry are presented.

The new issue’s featured article is "The Synergy Story," which chronicles Rigaku's acquisition of Agilent Corporation’s single crystal business and the new synergies that were subsequently enabled globally. Continuing from this story is the Rigaku Journal article-of-the-month on the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy single crystal X-ray diffractometer.

New XRD, WDXRF and EDXRF application papers, along with a special report on PDXL software for powder XRD are also included. The newsletter’s new book review and featured video both address the highly publicized problem of the "fake news" epidemic.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at

https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe

