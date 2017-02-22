OTT (over-the-top) and Connected TV have emerged as the fastest growing opportunity to reach and engage consumers with targeted advertising and to understand, develop and leverage an organization’s own capabilities in the space. On Wednesday March 1, omnichannel data provider, V12 Data (http://www.v12data.com) and data management and audience intelligence company, Tru Optik (http://www.truoptik.com), will present a webinar to address this important topic.

Participants will learn:



What forces and factors are accelerating OTT ad growth;

How to evaluate the OTT/Connected TV capability and competency of a technology, data or agency vendor;

How to harness the full power of OTT advertising;

How to create highly customized audiences specific to your brand through mapping of offline demographic, lifestyle and purchase data.

The webinar will be co-hosted by Ken Zachmann, SVP/GM of Digital Solutions for V12 Data and David Wiesenfeld, Chief Strategist for Tru Optik.

The webinar is free but registration is required. Click to register or visit: http://marketing.datamentors-solutions.com/acton/media/12124/v12data-truoptik-ott-webinar?sid=TV2:BB1kPMiia.