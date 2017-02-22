We have a great need in our county to assist our employers in providing a pool of applicants that have the soft skills they are looking for.

Wonderlic, Inc. has announced that the Department of Business Outreach and Services and the Department of Academics at Glen Oaks Community College (GOCC), Centreville, MI, were selected from a pool of 120 applicants as one of the five recipients of the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp Scholarship.

The Department of Academics will incorporate the soft skills program into its College and Life Strategies Course for General Education majors. The Department of Business Outreach and Services sponsors the Coop Career Bootcamp, which serves 100 unemployed and underemployed people in St. Joseph County, helping them to attain the skills they need and guide them through the first months of their new jobs. The Coop will use part of the Scholarship to help increase the resources used to train these diverse adult learners in the soft skills local employers need.

Paul Aivars, Director of Business Outreach and Services at GOCC, understands the local job market. “We have a great need in our county to assist our employers in providing a pool of applicants that have the soft skills they are looking for.”

As part of the Bootcamp, learners will be pretested before training begins and then tested afterwards to measure improvement. Therefore, the application required Glen Oaks to explain how the Soft Skills Training Bootcamp would be integrated into their existing curriculum so that participants were sure to have a meaningful and valuable learning experience.

GOCC plans to incorporate the Soft Skills Training Bootcamp into the classroom as a guided instructional component, so that students can get the immediate assistance they need to complete the lessons. Business Outreach and Services provides guidance for participants throughout their coursework and in their job search after completing the program. Each participant is assigned a coach who follows their progress during school and for up to a year after completion.

The Soft Skills Training Bootcamp is competency-based program that provides online and self-paced training with interactive learning experiences to improve soft skills in ten major areas. After completing the training curriculum, participants will have the opportunity to take an assessment to qualify for digital badges, which can be used to demonstrate their competency in each skill.

The Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp modules include:

1. Interpersonal Skills

2. Communication Skills

3. Listening and Nonverbal Communication

4. Self-Management Skills

5. Problem Solving

6. Initiative

7. Critical Thinking

8. Professionalism

9. Teamwork

10. Cultural Sensitivity

To find out more about the program, contact Paul Aivars, Director of Business Outreach and Services, at 269-294-4276, or click here for more information.

