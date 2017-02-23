Lindberg/MPH announced the shipment of two eighteen tube gas fired immersion tube lead melting and holding furnaces to a supplier of the battery industry. The immersion tube furnaces will be used in the production of lead plates for automotive batteries.

The maximum temperature rating for each furnace is 900°F. The front process wells are 2’6” W x 15’2” L x 3’3” D. The carbon steel plate welded design of this system facilitates energy efficient melting and holding of the lead and precise temperature control of the customer’s casting process.

Each furnace incorporates eighteen immersion tubes, each with its own burner and ratio regulator control. The molten lead capacity is equivalent to 290,000 pounds and the system is rated at 6,000,000 BTU/hr. Each furnace is controlled by a programmable logic controller and includes a touchscreen HMI. These furnaces include a sow platform for safe loading of the lead ingots and sows into the bath. The tube furnaces also come with an exclusive 3-year warranty which covers all materials for all components (less wear items).

“At Lindberg/MPH our goal is to provide equipment for our customers that is the most effective and energy efficient solution for their application. We designed these immersion tube furnaces to give the customer precise temperature control over their process and to run efficiently to save on energy costs.” -Andrew Paul, Sales Engineer

Unique features of these Lindberg/MPH melting and holding furnaces include:



Individually operable spark ignited with flame rod flame safety

Each burner has its own gas/air ratio regulator assuring the correct air and gas mixture for dependable ignition and efficient combustion

On-off firing allows for a wide input range virtually eliminating temperature creep

The sow cradle protects the immersion tubes from possible damage from charging of large and heavy lead hogs

The hog ramp feeding onto the sow cradle allows for automatic loading of lead hogs and gently slides the pigs into the bath

Programmable logic controller

HMI touch screen

Drain tap for complete draining of the furnace

About Lindberg/MPH

In addition to melting and holding furnaces for non-ferrous alloys, Lindberg/MPH is a leading manufacturer of standard and custom industrial heat treat furnaces, including pit, box, IQ, and belt type for the ferrous and non-ferrous markets. Lindberg customers cover a wide range of industries including aerospace/military, automotive, commercial heat treating, energy/oil, electronics and the forging markets. Founded in 1917, the company has more than 75,000 industrial furnace installations worldwide and their equipment is backed by a full range of customer support services and the most extensive replacement parts inventory in the industry. Lindberg is a proven leader in the thermal processing industry, with a long track record of proven policies and management practices.

Lindberg/MPH is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of custom industrial ovens used for heat treating, finishing, drying, curing, manufacturing automation and process control. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, BlueM, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg, Lunaire, MPH, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #224912,224914