KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online), announced their plans to air a new webinar called “Implementing Business Use-Cases the Easiest Way” that will be conducted by MVP Vlad Catrinescu.

This live interactive online session will include presentation on how non-technical end users can easily implement their business processes by utilizing KWizCom’s Custom Actions, without requiring any assistance or guidance from workflow experts.

The webinar will air live on Thursday, March 23rd at 8am EST and 2pm EST to accommodate clients from various time zones. The webinar recording will be available on demand within 1-2 business days.

“After all those years of working with KWizCom products I am still amazed at what they enable business users to do in SharePoint, without needing to be SharePoint professionals," advises Vlad Catrinescu. “I really look forward to showing everyone how easy it is to build Custom Actions to increase your SharePoint ROI and your user’s love of SharePoint."

Vlad Catrinescu is a SharePoint and Office 365 Consultant specializing in SharePoint and SharePoint Online deployments as well as hybrid scenarios. As a Pluralsight Author, Microsoft Certified Trainer and recognized international speaker, Vlad has helped thousands of users and IT Pros across the globe to better understand and to get the most out of SharePoint. Vlad has been a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in SharePoint since 2013.

To register for the above-mentioned webinar, please visit http://www.kwizcom.com/company/webinars/ .

For more information on KWizCom Corporation and the company’s 60+ SharePoint add-ons and apps for Office 365, visit the company’s website indicated below.

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.