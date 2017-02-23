We represent each client as a special person - not as a file number to be processed.

Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC, a New York personal injury law firm was inducted into and and certified as a Life Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The Top Trial Lawyers in America. But this personal injury law firm accomplished this in an unconventional way - by representing clients whose cases were rejected by other attorneys or deemed as losers. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.

In today's times, personal injury clients are basically handled and treated like file numbers. They are processed. The Queens, New York law firm of Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC however drives a philosophy that each client is a special individual and that each clients' legal matter is special. The mission of Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC is to provide personalized and responsive legal representation to each of its clients to maximize their rights and interests.

"We represent each client as if that client was our only client," says Michael Manoussos, the firm’s founder. "Moreover, we treat each client as a special individual," emphasizes Manoussos. Doing this entails focused attention, careful listening, informing and advising promptly, engaging in open dialogue, explains Manoussos. Furthermore, as Manoussos continues, it means working hard and long, being resourceful and meticulously preparing, and aggressively representing clients. "We fight real hard on behalf of our clients – and win. We deliver quality and service," proudly states Manoussos. Lastly, it means being respectful to clients, says Manoussos.

The firm has lasting relationships with its clients, who it counsels in their life's affairs. This is a testament to its client service. It’s not uncommon for a former client to contact Manoussos with a legal question to which Manoussos will dispatch an email answer at 4 am or a phone call at 8pm. "That’s a value-added service we provide to our clients," exclaims Manoussos.

It's a reality that accidents and injuries do not discriminate and can happen to any person at any time at any place. Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC has a history of proudly advocating for the rights and interests of accident victims, workers and consumers. "Representing a client is a solemn entrustment and profound responsibility and we take that to heart," says Michael Manoussos. "Achieving the maximum monetary compensation and financial security for all clients is the outmost gratification - this is our guiding light," proudly says Manoussos.

But what really distinguishes the law firm of Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC is that it takes cases that other lawyers have rejected or refused to to take - and wins them! It represents underdog clients; clients whose cases were rejected by other lawyers; clients who could not find a lawyer to believe in them and take their case. "We pride ourselves in our cerebral, meticulous and aggressive preparation of a case," says Manoussos. The firm, for instance, represented a client who had in writing a letter from a former attorney rejecting her case as a loser. Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC took the case and strategized and litigated it extensively and aggressively which resulted in a half a million dollar settlement before trial.

A cursory review of the plethora of legal advertisements reveals mega-law firms marketing on television, etc. A client should be an educated consumer and should not simply be swayed by these marketing firms. Many of the mega-firms cherry-pick their clients and refer prospective clients to other networked attorneys.

Similar to other professions, what markedly defines the legal professional is winning the hard cases. A lawyer's knowledge, skills, experience, dedication, care and commitment are tested in the tenuous or difficult cases. Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC has indeed proven itself that with its personal approach and focus on all of its clients. "We brag about representing the underdog who beat the odds and won, and not the favorite-to-win grand-slams," smiles Manoussos.

It's an American principle and value that every human being is entitled to live free from injury and pain caused by another's negligence or wrongdoing; every human being has the right to enjoy their station in live without limitations or restrictions brought about negligent injury; the surviving members of a wrongfully deceased loved one are entitled to dignity and security. These are embedded legal principles in our society. Michael Manoussos & Co PLLC fights for these principles every day with conviction and commitment.

Michael Manoussos has earned the rating as a "top" and "superb" rated New York personal injury attorney and now a Life Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Top Trial Lawyers in America. Michael Manoussos has also been awarded various Excellence in Client Satisfaction Awards.