TUNE, a Seattle-based marketing technology platform, today announced that applications for TUNE House are now open for female undergraduate students pursuing computer science, engineering, or information technology degrees at the University of Washington.

In its third year, the TUNE House program provides the tenants with free housing, laptops, weekly grocery delivery, and access to professional mentors at TUNE as well as networking opportunities. The house, located just a few minutes from the University of Washington Seattle campus, features eight bedrooms, three full kitchens, five bathrooms, a fireplace and a quaint and private fenced backyard with patio and garden.

“Only 18 percent of undergraduate computer science degrees and 26 percent of computing jobs are held by women today, even though nearly 3 out of 4 young girls express an interest in STEM fields and computer science,” said Peter Hamilton, CEO at TUNE. “This is a complex socio-economic problem that starts early in education, and it is compounded by the lack of vital support, resources, and role models for females. TUNE believes that these are the fundamentals that will help close the gender gap in the tech industry, and I encourage leaders of every organization to think about the unique ways they might help solve the problem.”

“With TUNE House we set out to provide an extra level of awareness and connection to ensure that top female candidates are able to cultivate a strong, supportive community in technology. We learned along the way that this program is really part of a much bigger movement, and we hope TUNE House helps to inspire companies to pioneer new ways to support women seeking a technology career the same way,” said Sabrina Hilton, Director of Recruiting at TUNE.

TUNE House also has support from partners such as IGNITE Worldwide. Through the TUNE House Roadshow, members of the TUNE House will visit different high schools that have the IGNITE program to bring awareness about how to raise the number of women in the tech field and encourage students to pursue their passions. Other partners and sponsors include Redapt, a fellow Seattle tech company that donated monitors, TVs, and iPads, as well as Amazon, Smartwhere, Tableau, PayScale, Porch, Zillow, Apptio, DreamHost, and more.

This year, TUNE employees are coming together to raise money and send all TUNE House residents to the Grace Hopper celebration, the biggest gathering of women in technology.

"Living at the TUNE house has played a vital role in my development as a confident and competent computer scientist through enabling me to explore my various interests and curiosities alongside a strong, intellectual community. Words could never encapsulate all of the memories that I have made with the TUNE House team, other employees at TUNE and our current scholars living at the house throughout these past two years. I strongly believe in the mission that our TUNE House scholarship program is enacting, thus I am equally excited to see how the house continues to grow in the future as more women in tech experience and build upon the opportunities that this program offers,” - Anna Pendleton, Junior at the University of Washington.

There are six open spots available for applicants this year. TUNE will evaluate applicants on short essays and their demonstrated passion for technology on and off campus. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2017 and final scholars will be chosen & announced on April 17, 2017. Applicants can apply here. Applications will be open for corporate sponsorships and partnerships as well. Please reach us at tunehouse(at)tune(dot)com for more information.

About TUNE

TUNE is replacing old marketing technologies with innovative solutions that help today’s marketers and their partners effectively manage marketing campaigns, engage the right audiences, optimize performance and grow their business. TUNE’s solutions are the most trusted among the top-grossing mobile marketers and the largest advertising platforms, with an attention to accuracy, reliability, and transparency.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington with over 375 employees in nine offices worldwide, TUNE is the most widely adopted solution to measure mobile marketing performance and is trusted by brands such as Expedia, Sephora, CVS, Subway, New York Times, Staples, Supercell, Line Corporation and more.

For more information, visit http://www.tune.com