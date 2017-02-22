MaidPro Recognized for Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine

We want to keep people happy, healthy and engaged – that is our main goal. Being recognized on this list is such a validating accomplishment for our team.

MaidPro, a home cleaning franchise corporation, was recently named to Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. MaidPro is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

This marks the first national award MaidPro has received for their home office culture. Previously, they have been recognized as a Healthiest Employer and Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal. Kay Lynch, VP of Human Resources, says, “We want to keep people happy, healthy and engaged – that is our main goal. Being recognized on this list is such a validating accomplishment for our team.”

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively — is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

Recently named one of Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises and Franchise Business Review 2017 Top Franchises, MaidPro is actively seeking new, qualified owners looking to join the growing franchise.

About MaidPro

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 225 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was also named a Best Franchise to Buy by Forbes in 2015 and 2016. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

To get a free estimate for housecleaning services from MaidPro please visit http://www.maidpro.com.