The South Carolina Aquarium, a national leader in connecting people with water, wildlife and wild places, is hosting Breaking Down Plastic, a one-day summit focused on plastic pollution. The Aquarium is collaborating with The 5 Gyres Institute and the Lonely Whale Foundation to host this summit, which will focus on solutions to plastic pollution and will generate long-term initiatives designed to reduce plastic waste in our environment. Breaking Down Plastic is scheduled for March 30, 2017, at The Charleston Gaillard Center, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available at scaquarium.org/plastic.

“Plastic pollution is one of the greatest environmental threats we face, endangering sea turtles, shorebirds, shrimp – even people,” said Kevin Mills, South Carolina Aquarium President and CEO. “We are hosting Breaking Down Plastic to create greater awareness of the problem, change harmful behaviors, and generate solutions that will save lives.”

Speakers include actor, filmmaker, Dell Social Good Advocate and Lonely Whale Co-Founder Adrian Grenier; David Katz, Founder and CEO of The Plastic Bank; Danni Washington, co-founder of The Big Blue & You and a social media personality; Dr. Marcus Eriksen, Director of Research and co-founder of The 5 Gyres Institute; and Chris Gove, President & Co-founder of Saltwater Brewery.

Community members, students, organizations, business leaders and corporations committed to addressing plastic pollution are invited to take part in solutions-oriented discussions designed to go beyond the statistics to practical, real-world alternatives and actions. Breaking Down Plastic will include four keynote sessions, two interactive and moderated panel sessions, six breakout plenary sessions designed for audience engagement, and a Youth Summit which will be live streamed to international audiences.

The summit’s Plastic Solution Pavilion, located along The Charleston Gaillard Center’s Calhoun Street terrace, will be free and open to the public throughout Breaking Down Plastic. The outdoor-tented pavilion will highlight innovators in the marketplace that are providing alternatives to harmful single-use plastics. Exhibitors will range from product vendors to entrepreneurs and agencies and will feature interactive displays, new technologies, conservation initiatives and the introduction of sustainable products – visitors of all ages are welcome.

Continuing the discussion that evening will be the Holland Lifelong Learning finale, “Plastic Planet: Turning the Tides on the Plastic Pollution Crisis.” This panel discussion will feature internationally renowned experts on the plastic pollution crisis from the perspectives of global and domestic policy, marine science, corporate innovation, and grassroots mobilization. Directly following, guests, speakers, and members of the Aquarium’s highest level giving society will convene at the Annual Watershed Dinner. Both evening events will be held at the Francis Marion Hotel.

Discounted tickets to Breaking Down Plastic are available to Aquarium members and students. Ticket rates increase on March 1. For more information, schedule and tickets, visit scaquarium.org/plastic or call (843) 577-FISH (3474).

