“Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart”: a heartening collection of stories about adoption. “Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart” is the creation of published author, Sharla Ynostrosa, adoptee and pro-life advocate whose blog can be found at http://www.adoptedandblessed.blogspot.com. Sharla’s family is her top priority. She enjoys planting flowers and watching the birds, squirrels, peacocks, and chickens that visit her front yard. She and her husband live in San Angelo, Texas, where they are active members in their parish, Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“My hopes and prayers are that more women will make the loving and beautiful choice—adoption. I was blessed to have been adopted at birth, and I wanted to share my stories in the hope that they will touch people’s hearts.” --Sharla Ynostrosa

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharla Ynostrosa’s new book reveals the inspiring message of adoption.

Sometimes, women are faced with an extremely difficult decision. An unplanned, or unwanted, pregnancy can seem overwhelming for some. Letting these women know that people care about them and their unborn children is essential. Life is always the only option, but adoption is a loving and beautiful solution for those who need a way forward.

“Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart” is a collection of heartwarming, funny, and honest stories. Written based on the author’s time at the Sack Lunch Ministry and four “40 Days for Life” campaigns, each story is unique and special in its own way, but they all share the author’s pro-life mission. Whether looking for some guidance or family-oriented, high quality entertainment, this collection has something to offer everyone.

View a synopsis of “Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Adopted and Blessed: Words from my heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.