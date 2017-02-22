With the development of Constructech TV and establishment of Specialty Publishing Media we believe that a visual platform will enhance the educational experience and widen the reach in the industry.

As anticipation builds for the first Baseline to Build On event, Constructech magazine is unveiling Constructech TV, a new Web-based dynamic video program, educating contractors and builders on the coolest solutions for the office and the jobsite. The Internet-based series will go beyond its media company’s tech-driven publication—now celebrating its 20th anniversary—by providing viewers with tips and techniques on hand tools, safety, and other machinery.

The half-hour long show is hosted by award-winning Internet of Things tech-expert Peggy Smedley, who has been a respected voice within the construction industry for more than two decades. She is also president of Specialty Publishing Media, editorial director of Constructech and Connected World magazines, as well as host of The Peggy Smedley Show radio broadcast.

Constructech TV covers technological trends emerging in infrastructure, smart cities, utilities, transportation, buildings, homes, and more. Segments will highlight products and companies in construction including: drones, BIM (building information modeling), VR (virtual reality), sensors, IoT, and more. Whether it is commercial or residential, construction firms will garner a greater sense of how to harness this data from the field, integrate new devices and software, improve processes, and adapt quickly to changes in the market. This will help them become more collaborative with customers and clients, increasing productivity from the jobsite to the office, and subsequently boosting the bottomline.

With the ever-changing nature of the workforce, Constructech TV also serves as an instructional resource for contractors and workers. Constructech TV directs viewers to online courses and training programs through local universities. Here they will be able to receive certifications that will enable them to continuously remain knowledgeable and prepared to tackle new technology on the job.

With the topic of big data serving as a major theme not only on Constructech TV, but the upcoming Baseline to Build On initiative, Constructech is also excited to announce the participation of several more members who will lend their voice and expertise toward the creation of a standard IoT protocol on Thursday, February 23 in San Jose, Calif.

New members of the Baseline to Build-On Initiative include:

•Jason Sisco, project manager, Superior Air Handling

•Paul Rentzelos, director of information systems & technology, Leopardo Companies, Inc.

•Mark Roper, IT director, Power Construction

•Mike Prefling, director of virtual construction, Ryan Companies

•Weston Tanner, director of construction technology, The Walsh Group

All of this culminates in Constructech’s parent company, Specialty Publishing Co., announcing a new corporate rebranding as Specialty Publishing Media.

“During the past 20 years, Constructech has always prided itself in keeping the construction industry informed and educated whether it be in print, online, or on the air,” says Peggy Smedley editorial director, Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “With the development of Constructech TV and establishment of Specialty Publishing Media we believe that a visual platform will enhance the educational experience and widen the reach in the industry.”

Constructech TV is set to premiere today and will broadcast on the first and third Tuesday of every month. For more information about Specialty Publishing Media and how to become a part of Constructech TV, visit constructech.tv or constructech.com

“Constructech TV is all about education,” says Laura Black, editor, Constructech magazine. “Construction professionals will get access to the latest tech trends to help drive their business forward.”

