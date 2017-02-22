“The Bible: There is Power in Seeing What You May Have Missed or Misunderstood”: a intriguing and well researched thought process for any person having doubts and misgivings of faith. “The Bible: There is Power in Seeing What You May Have Missed or Misunderstood” is the creation of published author, Thomas Vosburgh, a man of unbelievable faith and perseverance.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Vosburgh’s new book Unbelievers and skeptics alike will find in this book compelling information and inspiring insights that will enable them to crush their doubts and claim the faith for themselves.

The Rev. Dr. R. Thomas Vosburgh comes to the study of the Bible with experiences of faith that inform his intensive academic study of the scriptures and finds answers to some of the dilemmas that have turned off unbelievers and tripped up searchers of faith.

Whatever your Christian background or doctrine you will find that a fresh look at your faith will release the Holy Spirit to inform, energize, and inspire you too, as well as refresh and empower your witness.

By exposing misleading clichés and examining commonly believed ideas the reader will be challenged to grow in their faith if they are a Christian. It will send them back to the Bible for a second look Dr. Vosburgh believes that an open mind and open sharing will benefit us all. In fact, he is willing to listen to any insights they may have that differ from what he sees. He only asks that readers approach these subjects with an open mind and do a careful in-depth review of what the scriptures say.

