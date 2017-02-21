AIA Hails Governor Christie’s Signing of Opioid Legislation

Eric Goldberg, American Insurance Association (AIA) vice president, Mid-Atlantic region, today hailed the signing of New Jersey Senate Bill 3, comprehensive opioid abuse legislation. This legislation limits an initial opioid prescription to a 5-day supply, requires the use of pain management programs, and directs the practitioner to consult with the state’s Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) to assess the claimant’s prescription history.

A brief statement from Mr. Goldberg follows:

“Opioid abuse remains the most pressing issue facing the workers’ compensation, not only in New Jersey, but nationwide. The measures contained in Senate Bill 3 will be particularly effective at ensuring that injured workers receive the appropriate level of care and that medical practitioners work to prevent and combat addiction. These include limiting opioid prescriptions to a 5-day supply, consultation of the state’s PMP system, and increasing medical resources to develop a pain management plan program.

AIA commends Governor Christie for signing Senate Bill 3 into law, and thanks legislators for their tireless work on this issue.”