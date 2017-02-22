“Peanut, Butter and Jelly kids”: a fun and entertaining children’s story of three siblings working together to live life to the very fullest. “Peanut, Butter and Jelly kids” is the creation of published author, Lena Dodley, creative and gifted author.

Lena feels that her stories help her fulfill her greatest dream. She says, “I have a love for children and their welfare. Even though I am the mother of one, my goal is to reach as many children as I can through my love of writing.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lena Dodley’s new book is a bright and engaging story of three siblings as they explore their world and spend time together. The creativity and imagination of these children is not to be underestimated as they rap, snack, and learn to enjoy life.

View a synopsis of “Peanut, Butter and Jelly kids” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Peanut, Butter and Jelly kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Peanut, Butter and Jelly kids”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.