Smartsheet Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Smartsheet, the world’s leading cloud platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, February 27, 2017, Mark Mader, Smartsheet’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco. The 30-minute presentation and Q&A session will begin at 4:35 PM PST / 7:35 PM EST.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, Mark Mader, Smartsheet’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. The 30-minute presentation will begin at 11:30 AM PST / 2:30 PM EST.

Smartsheet’s Chief Financial Officer, Jenny Ceran, will also attend both conferences and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley presentation will be available at smartsheet.com/morganstanleywebcast. A replay will be available for 180 days following the live presentation.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for tens of thousands of paying customers and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Cisco, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet across a range of departments to launch more than 15,000 new projects and processes every day. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.