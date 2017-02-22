ISI Sponsors Cisco Geekfest 2017

Communications platforms for voice, video, and IM/Presence technologies are changing every day.

ISI Telemanagement Solutions, a leading Unified Communication (UC) management solutions provider, is pleased to announce they are a sponsoring partner of Cisco Geekfest 2017, an annual conference to be held from February 21-23 in Nashville, TN at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Cisco Geekfest features partners and professionals participating in the event with the unique opportunity to better understand the driving force behind the evolving world of digital business.

ISI’s Director of Business Development, David Dishek, will be onsite to discuss ISI’s Unified Communications Management Solutions for Reporting, Recording, Speech Analytics, and Technology Expense Management, with Compliance as a key solution.

As an ecosystem partner, ISI’s team will expand on enhanced UC solutions, including: UCCX Reporting & Wallboards, Contact Center Reporting & Recording, IM Compliance Recording & Archiving for Cisco Jabber, Integrated UC Reporting & Recording, as well as Traffic Analysis for Network Capacity Planning & Trunk Utilization.

As Mr. Dishek states, “Communications platforms for voice, video, and IM/Presence technologies are changing every day. ISI advances deployment and simplifies implementation for better business outcomes.”

Attendees are encouraged to find Mr. Dishek during the showcase at the ISI booth. For more information, visit our website: http://www.isi-info.com.

About ISI Telemanagement Solutions

ISI is a global leader in Unified Communications management solutions for voice, video, Jabber IM compliance, and conferencing. ISI offers a broad portfolio of certified solutions for managing usage, content, people, and expenses, through UC reporting & traffic analytics, conversation recording, collaboration management, speech analytics, workforce management, and TEM.