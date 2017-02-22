The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded a contract to Quality Insights to help small practices in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia prepare for and participate in the new Quality Payment Program, established by the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA).

This technical assistance, authorized and funded under MACRA, brings direct support to thousands of Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) eligible clinicians in small practices with 15 or fewer clinicians, including small practices in rural locations, health professional shortage areas, and medically underserved areas across the country. The direct technical assistance is available immediately, free to all MIPS eligible clinicians, and will deliver support for up to a five-year period.

“An initial evaluation of the Quality Payment Program showed that small practices would need the most help to succeed,” Sven T. Berg, MD, Quality Insights Chief Executive Officer said. “We are pleased that CMS has recognized our ongoing assistance efforts by entrusting us with this opportunity to help small, rural and undeserved practices survive, thrive and provide quality care during this big transition.”

Based on ongoing assessments of practice needs, Quality Insights will provide customized technical assistance to MIPS eligible clinicians, which may include, but is not limited to, the following:



Conveying the MIPS expectations and timelines

Explaining the MIPS feedback report

Creating a MIPS-score improvement plan

Evaluating practice readiness for joining an Advanced Alternative Payment Model (APM)

Assessing and optimizing Health Information Technology

Supporting change management and strategic planning

Developing and disseminating education and training materials

Enabling peer-to-peer learning and local partnerships

Quality Insights can be reached via email at qpp-surs(at)qualityinsights.org.

For more information on the Quality Payment Program, visit qpp.cms.gov or contact the Quality Payment Program by calling 1-866-288-8292 or emailing qpp(at)cms.hhs.gov.

About Quality Insights

Based in Charleston, West Virginia with offices throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Quality Insights is a regional and national resource for health care quality improvement, specializing in measures development and maintenance, data collection and analysis, learning and diffusion, health information technology, and practice transformation. Its 300+ employees and contractors support quality initiatives for the Veterans Health Administration, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, state governments, private payers and more. Learn about how Quality Insights is measuring quality and inspiring change at http://www.qualityinsights.org.