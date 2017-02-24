Company Growth Fuels Promotion of System Administrator for BNG Team

BNG Team, a business solutions company that provides credit card processing and professional payments solutions, has promoted one of their team members to System Administrator.

Because of company expansion, as well as demands on the growing company, Joey Noel has accepted the new position of System Administrator, spanning over all the four BNG divisions. Prior to his new role, Joey was involved as one of the managing partners of BNG Technologies, which is a division of BNG Team.

“We’re thrilled to have Joey move into the role of our new System Administrator. We’ve needed a dedicated person to manage the technology inside our offices, and Joey’s background fit this role, perfectly,” said BNG Team CEO, Brady Nash.

“Joey has done a wonderful job in helping lead and grow our BNG Technologies division for the past few years, but we’ve found that Joey’s skills are best served in this technology position. With Joey’s educational background in computer networking and maintenance, his skillset, and attitude, we feel he’ll excel with our operations team. With Joey in this new role, we can now work to improve our technology infrastructure and streamline our IT processes, with the end goal of making our IT systems run smoothly,” said CEO, Brady Nash.

In his new role, Noel will be focusing on the following:



Oversee the operations/maintenance of the BNG IT infrastructure

Lead the execution of all technology initiatives

Integrate all technology strategy across multiple BNG divisions, including networks, information security, and application delivery

Drive business process improvements through efficient use of technology

Joey has a wealth of knowledge in network administration and a decade of experience in computer networking and maintenance. Joey lives in Fargo with his wife and four kids.

“We feel great about Joey as our new System Administrator. As we grow, it’s important as ever to make sure we have the proper team members in the correct roles, in order to support our business strategy. We want to promote the best talent in order to best serve our customers and partners. That begins with new roles like Joey’s,” said CEO, Brady Nash.

About BNG Team: BNG Team is a Fargo-based business solutions company that provides credit card processing and professional payments solutions to businesses across North America. BNG Team has four divisions, in BNG Holdings, BNG Technologies, ConnectBooster and BNG Design. To learn more visit http://www.bngteam.com