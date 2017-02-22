“Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates”: an inspiring memoir of one man’s journey through darkness and doubt to conviction and joy in his relationship with God.

“My desire in my heart is to reach out to others who struggle with their walk with Christ. I want to help others with their walk as that is what the Lord has called me to do.“

-Christian Riehl

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Riehl’s new book shares a unique journey from a childhood in the Amish culture and the choices made by the author on his path toward redemption and fellowship with Christ.

View a synopsis of “Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.