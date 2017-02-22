Author Christian Riehl’s newly released “Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates” is a fascinating memoir of an Amish childhood and journey through darkness toward Christ.

“Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Riehl is an engaging and potent account of the writer’s upbringing in an Amish community in Northern Indiana and his ultimate path to God and happiness.

“Divine Revelation Beyond the Gates”: an inspiring memoir of one man’s journey through darkness and doubt to conviction and joy in his relationship with God.

“My desire in my heart is to reach out to others who struggle with their walk with Christ. I want to help others with their walk as that is what the Lord has called me to do.“
-Christian Riehl

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Riehl’s new book shares a unique journey from a childhood in the Amish culture and the choices made by the author on his path toward redemption and fellowship with Christ.

