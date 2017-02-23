The work of the foundation with the forgotten children of Honduras is extremely important. This is a small, central American country experiencing extreme social strife and political instability.

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Paoli lawyer James J. Ruggiero, Jr. as a director on the Board of Directors and on the Foundation Board of Directors of Amigos de Jesús.

Founded by Father O’Donnell of St. Patrick’s Parish in Malvern and others in 1997, Amigos de Jesús is a facility in Honduras dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned children, providing them with secure housing, nutrition, medical care, and educational opportunities. Situated on 200 acres of rural Honduras farmland, Amigos de Jesús has grown to support more than 100 children on-site, plus they financially support more than 400 children within Honduras and Guyana. Amigo de Jesús provides at-risk children with an on-site Catholic bilingual primary school as well as vocational training including skills in woodworking, agriculture, animal husbandry, and construction. Thus, these children develop independence and self-reliance and can lead independent lives upon graduation with the ability to support families of their own.

Jim Ruggiero was selected as a director thanks to the time, effort, and expertize he devoted to help establish the foundation on a secure legal and financial footing. Jim is the founder and managing partner of Ruggiero Law Offices, LLC with 2 locations in Pennsylvania: Paoli and Saucon Valley. Jim has demonstrated a high level of professionalism and commitment to specialization in estate planning by earning board certification as an Estate Planning Law Specialist (EPLS) awarded by the State Law Specialist Board, Inc., an organization accredited by the American Bar Association and affiliated with the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils. Jim is also an Accredited Estate Planner, a graduate-level specialization in estate planning awarded to professionals with a minimum of 5 years of estate planning.

The work of the foundation with the forgotten children of Honduras is extremely important. This is a small, central American country experiencing extreme social strife and political instability. It is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere and has the world’s highest murder rate.

For more information about Amigos de Jesús, visit amigosdejesus.org.

Or you can contact Beth Ruggiero at Ruggiero Law Offices at 610-889-0288 or visit PaoliLaw.com