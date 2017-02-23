Optimized for cloud deployment and mobile use, SBS Group’s AXIO for Professional Services addresses the needs of those firms while embracing Microsoft’s new vision for ERP.

Information technology innovator and leader, SBS Group, announced the availability of AXIO for Professional Services on Microsoft AppSource. This announcement comes after the release of Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations on November 1, 2016.

“Enterprise-level professional services firms have unique needs when searching for an ERP solution,” explains Robbie Morrison, Chief Solution Strategist. “Optimized for cloud deployment and mobile use, SBS Group’s AXIO for Professional Services addresses the needs of those firms while embracing Microsoft’s new vision for ERP.”

AXIO for Professional Services is a business software solution specifically built for companies with global needs such as multi-entity, multi-currency, multi-taxation and multi-language requirements. AXIO for Professional Services specifically focuses on the needs of professional services firms including revenue recognition, resource management, project management, marketing, human capital management and financial management. The solution provides global scalability and compliance with all GAAP, IFRS, Sarbanes-Oxley and DCAA requirements including the new ASC 606 and IFRS 15 revenue recognition standards.

AXIO for Professional Services is built on the flexible and comprehensive Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations platform, bringing enterprise-class extensibility and built-in intelligence. The user adoption process is smooth, and return on investment (ROI) is accelerated due to the rapid implementation approach and its native integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. – Microsoft’s new approach to intelligent business applications.

To view AXIO for Professional Services on Microsoft AppSource, visit: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365-for-operations/sbs-group.1aae5b60-0d79-4feb-b819-4adfbe17672f?tab=Overview.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 30 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President's Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America. For more information, please visit SBS Group's website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sbs-group, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.